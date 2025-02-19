No. 22-4-06778-8 KNT-APPROVAL OF FINAL REPORT NOTICE

No. 22-4-06778-8 KNT
PROBATE NOTICE REGARDING TIME AND PLACE FOR THE APPROVAL OF FINAL REPORT
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR KING COUNTY
In re the: ESTATE OF ANN B. KNOX,
Deceased.
NOTICE REGARDING TIME AND PLACE
FOR APPROVAL OF FINAL REPORT
(RCW 11.76.040)
The personal representative named below has filed a final report and petition for closure of the above-referenced estate pursuant to WA RCW 11.76. The undersigned personal representative is seeking court approval to close the estate, is seeking to settle the issues in said report, and is seeking discharge of further fiduciary duties for the above-referenced estate. The time and place fixed for a hearing on the final report is March 27, 2025, at 1:30PM, at King County Superior Court, address 401 4th Ave N, Kent, WA 98032-4429.
County of Residence on date of death: Pierce County, WA
Name of Publication: Tacoma Daily Index, Inc. 909 S. 336th St , STE 105 Federal Way, WA 98003
Date of Publication: February 19,2025
Personal Representative: Canaan Eilmann
Attorney for the Personal Representative: Moises Bejarano, Esq.
WSBA # 57464
Address for Mailing or Service:
Nowakowski Legal, PLLC
7826 Leary Way NE, STE 202
Redmond, WA 98052
Court of Probate Proceedings: King County Superior Court, State of Washington
Case Number: No. 22-4-06778-8 KNT
IDX-1009385
February 19, 2025