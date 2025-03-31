No. 22-4-06778-8 KNT-APPROVAL OF FINAL REPORT

No. 22-4-06778-8 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE REGARDING TIME AND PLACE FOR THE APPROVAL OF FINAL REPORT

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

In re the: ESTATE OF ANN B. KNOX,

Deceased.

NOTICE REGARDING TIME AND PLACE

FOR APPROVAL OF FINAL

REPORT

(RCW 11.76.040)

The personal representative named below has filed a final report and petition for closure of the above-referenced estate pursuant to WA RCW 11.76. The undersigned personal representative is seeking court approval to close the estate, is seeking to settle the issues in said report, and is seeking discharge of further fiduciary duties for the above-referenced estate. The time and place fixed for a hearing on the final report is May 1, 2025, at 1:30PM, at King County Superior Court, address 401 4th Ave N, Kent, WA 98032-4429.

County of Residence on date of death: Pierce County, WA

Name of Publication: Tacoma Daily Index, Inc. 15 Oregon Ave, STE 101

Tacoma, WA 98409

Date of Publication: March 31,2025

Personal Representative: Canaan Eilmann

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

Moises Bejarano, Esq.

WSBA # 57464

Address for Mailing or Service: Nowakowski Legal, PLLC

7826 Leary Way NE, STE 202

Redmond, WA 98052

Court of Probate Proceedings: King County Superior Court, State of Washington

Case Number:

No. 22-4-06778-8 KNT

IDX-1011290

March 31, 2025