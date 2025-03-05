No. 22-4-06778-8 KNT- APPROVAL OF FINAL REPORT

No. 22-4-06778-8 KNT
PROBATE NOTICE REGARDING TIME AND PLACE
FOR APPROVAL OF FINAL REPORT
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR KING COUNTY
In re the:
ESTATE OF ANN B. KNOX
Deceased.
NOTICE CANCELLING TIME AND PLACE FOR APPROVAL OF FINAL
REPORT
(RCW 11.76.040)
The personal representative named below has cancelled the hearing on final report and petition for closure of the above-referenced estate pursuant to WA RCW 11.76. The initial time and place fixed for a hearing on the final report was March 27, 2025, at 1:30 PM, at King County Superior Court, address 401 4th Ave N, Kent, WA 98032-4429. The initial hearing has been CANCELLED. County of Residence on date of death: Pierce County, WA
Name of Publication: Tacoma Daily Index, Inc. 909 S. 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98003
Suite 105
Date of Publication: February 19,2025
Personal Representative: Canaan Eilmann
Attorney for the Personal Representative: Moises Bejarano, Esq.
WSBA # 57464
Address for Mailing or Service: Nowakowski Legal, PLLC
7826 Leary Way NE,
STE 202
Redmond, WA 98052
Court of Probate Proceedings: King County Superior Court, State of Washington
Case Number:
No. 22-4-06778-8 KNT
March 5, 2025