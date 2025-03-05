No. 22-4-06778-8 KNT- APPROVAL OF FINAL REPORT

No. 22-4-06778-8 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE REGARDING TIME AND PLACE

FOR APPROVAL OF FINAL REPORT

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

In re the:

ESTATE OF ANN B. KNOX

Deceased.

NOTICE CANCELLING TIME AND PLACE FOR APPROVAL OF FINAL

REPORT

(RCW 11.76.040)

The personal representative named below has cancelled the hearing on final report and petition for closure of the above-referenced estate pursuant to WA RCW 11.76. The initial time and place fixed for a hearing on the final report was March 27, 2025, at 1:30 PM, at King County Superior Court, address 401 4th Ave N, Kent, WA 98032-4429. The initial hearing has been CANCELLED. County of Residence on date of death: Pierce County, WA

Name of Publication: Tacoma Daily Index, Inc. 909 S. 336th St

Federal Way, WA 98003

Suite 105

Date of Publication: February 19,2025

Personal Representative: Canaan Eilmann

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Moises Bejarano, Esq.

WSBA # 57464

Address for Mailing or Service: Nowakowski Legal, PLLC

7826 Leary Way NE,

STE 202

Redmond, WA 98052

Court of Probate Proceedings: King County Superior Court, State of Washington

Case Number:

No. 22-4-06778-8 KNT

IDX-1010050

March 5, 2025