NO. 22-4-06591-2 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-06591-2 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of ALVIN R. BROECKEL

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed the personal representative named below as the personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: October 18, 2022

Personal Representative:

Jo Ann Elrod

Attorney for Personal Representative: David M. King, WSBA #43031

Address for Mailing or Service:

Sound Advocates Law Group PLLC

14900 Interurban Ave S, Suite 165

Tukwila, WA 98168

Court of Probate Proceedings: King County Superior Court, Seattle, WA

Cause No. 22-4-06591-2 SEA

IDX-965001

October 18, 25, November 1, 2022