No. 22-4-06565-3 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-06565-3 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020, .030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF

WASHINGTON, FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of

JOANNE E. RIEKE, Deceased.

Susan R. Smith has been appointed as personal representative (“personal representative”) of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the attorney of the personal representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the attorney served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: September 27, 2022

Susan R. Smith, Personal Representative

Attorneys for Personal Representative:

Janis A. Cunningham, WSBA #7131

Perkins Coie LLP

1201 Third Avenue, Suite 4900

Seattle, WA 98101

IDX-963729

September 27, October 4, 11, 2022