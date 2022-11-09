No. 22-4-06472-0 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-06472-0 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

BLANCHE WAHRER, Deceased.

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication: November 9, 2022

Law Offices of Travis Gagnier, Inc., P.S.

/s/ Travis A. Gagnier Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives

Crystal Megan Andrzejowiec and

Stephanie Lee Ross

Print Name and Bar #:

Travis A. Gagnier, 26379

Address for Mailing or Service: Crystal Megan Andrzejowiec and

Stephanie Lee Ross,

Co-Personal Representatives

Estate of Blanche Wahrer

c/o Law Offices of Travis Gagnier, Inc., P.S.

33507 Ninth Ave S., Bldg F Federal Way, WA 98003

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

King County Superior Court

22-4-06472-0 KNT

IDX-966276

November 9, 16, 23, 2022