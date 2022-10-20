No.: 22-4-05385-0 KNT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In the Estate of JANNI RODRIGUEZ, Deceased

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 20, 2022

Personal Representative: Jeame Vanessa Gonzalez

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Eric Moberly

Address for Mailing or Service:

Eric Moberly, Attorney at Law 14201 SE Petrovitsky Rd., Suite A-3, #270

Renton, WA 98058

IDX-965185

October 20, 27, November 3, 2022