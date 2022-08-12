NO. 22-4-05201-2 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-05201-2 KNT
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR KING COUNTY
Estate of
Edgardo Cesar Lopez Ventura,
Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
The above Court has appointed Andrew Madarang as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate.
Any person having a claim against Decedent must present the claim:
*Before the time when the claim
would be barred by any applicable
statute of limitations, and
*In the manner provided in
RCW 11.40.070:
* By filing with the foregoing Court
the original of the signed Credi-
tor’s Claim, and
*By serving upon or mailing by first
class mail to the personal repre-
sentative or the personal represent
ative’s attorney at the address pro-
vided below a copy of the signed
Creditor’s Claim.
The Creditor’s Claim must be presented by the later to occur of:
*Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice to you as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or
*Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice.
If the Creditor’s Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication of this Notice: August 11, 2022
Signed: /s/ Patrick M. Hanis
Patrick M. Hanis, WSBA #31440
Attorney for the Personal Representative
IDX-960830
August 12, 19, 26, 2022