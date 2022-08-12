NO. 22-4-05201-2 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-05201-2 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of

Edgardo Cesar Lopez Ventura,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Andrew Madarang as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate.

Any person having a claim against Decedent must present the claim:

*Before the time when the claim

would be barred by any applicable

statute of limitations, and

*In the manner provided in

RCW 11.40.070:

* By filing with the foregoing Court

the original of the signed Credi-

tor’s Claim, and

*By serving upon or mailing by first

class mail to the personal repre-

sentative or the personal represent

ative’s attorney at the address pro-

vided below a copy of the signed

Creditor’s Claim.

The Creditor’s Claim must be presented by the later to occur of:

*Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice to you as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or

*Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice.

If the Creditor’s Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: August 11, 2022

Signed: /s/ Patrick M. Hanis

Patrick M. Hanis, WSBA #31440

Attorney for the Personal Representative

August 12, 19, 26, 2022