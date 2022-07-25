No.: 22-4-04963-1 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No.: 22-4-04963-1 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In Re the Estate of: LINDA S. RICHARDS, Deceased

JEFFREY D. CHAMBERS has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to Creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or, (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: July 25, 2022

BATEMAN LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/Elizabeth G. Bateman By: Elizabeth G. Bateman, WSBA #50716

Marc A. Bateman, WSBA #9202 Attorney for Personal Representative

c/o BATEMAN LAW GROUP, PLLC

Address for Mailing or Service:

BATEMAN LAW GROUP, PLLC 900 SW 16th Street, Suite 120

Renton, WA 98057-2631

IDX-959497

July 25, Aug 1, 8, 2022