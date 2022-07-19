No.: 22-4-04733-7 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

CASTEL L. PITTMAN, JR., Deceased. The Personal Representative, CASTEL A. PITTMAN, has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. RACHEL J. LEOS of LEOS & GILKERSON, PLLC, has been appointed the Resident Agent of Personal Representative, CASTEL A. PITTMAN, for presentation of creditor’s claims and service of process. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Resident Agent or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the addresses stated below a copy of the claim and file the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non probate assets.

DATED THIS 18th day of July, 2022. CASTEL A. PITTMAN

20 Gamay

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

LEOS & GILKERSON, PLLC RACHEL J. LEOS, WSBA #39466

Attorney and Resident Agent

Address for Mailing or Service:

Leos & Gilkerson, PLLC

8060 165th Ave NE, Suite 110

Redmond, WA 98052

Date of Filing: July 18, 2022 Date of 1st Publication: July 19, 2022

IDX-959101

July 19, 26, August 2, 2022