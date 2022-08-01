NO. 22-4-04631-4 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-04631-4 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

ESTATE OF THOMAS J. WINTER, Deceased.

The administrator named below has been appointed as the administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the attorneys for the administrator at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: August 1, 2022

Administrator:

Members Trust Company d/b/a

BECU Trust Services

Attorneys for Administrator:

Scott E. Feir, WSBA # 28192

Matthew J. Hart, WSBA # 49963

Address for Mailing or Service:

Montgomery Purdue PLLC

701 Fifth Avenue, Suite 5500

Seattle, WA 98104

Court of Probate Proceedings: Superior Court of Washington for King County

Cause Number: 22-4-04631-4 SEA

IDX-960008

August 1, 8, 15, 2022