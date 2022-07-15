NO. 22-4-04500-8 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-04500-8 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of

ESTHER ANITA SPARKS,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

July 15, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Dr. Jo Davis

811 Kirkland Ave Suite 201

Kirkland, WA 98033

ATTORNEY FOR PR:

Christopher Small

CMS Law Firm LLC.

811 Kirkland Ave Suite 201

Kirkland, WA 98033

Telephone: 206.659.1512

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS:

King County Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER: 22-4-04500-8 SEA

SIGNED:

/s/ Christopher Small

Christopher Small, #41244

Attorney for PR

IDX-958984

July 15, 22, 29, 2022