NO. 22-4-03449-9 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-03449-9 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In Re the Estate of:

THOMAS SHIGEO OSAKA, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 24, 2022.

/s/Janice Osaka

Personal Representative Printed Name: Janice Osaka

Address: c/o Jeffrey Liang

11335 NE 122nd Way Ste 105

Kirkland, WA 98034

Attorney for Estate:

/s/Jeffrey Liang, WSBA #40106

11335 NE 122nd Way Ste 105

Kirkland, WA 98034

Address for Mailing or Service:

Jeffrey Liang

11335 NE 122nd Way Ste 105

Kirkland, WA 98034

IDX-955243

May 24, 31, June 7, 2022