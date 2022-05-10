No. 22-4-03084-1 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-03084-1 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

In the matter of the Estate of

RICHARD D. HUMMEL and INGER LOUISE “LOIS” HUMMEL,

Deceased. The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FILING NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: 5-5-2022

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 5-10-2022

Personal Representative: Mark Hummel, Personal Representative

Address:

c/o Law Offices of Peter F. Cowles,

P.S.

1734 NW Market Street

Seattle, WA 98107 Attorney for PR Peter Cowles

Address for mailing service:

Law Offices of Peter F. Cowles, P.S.

1734 NW Market Street

Seattle, WA 98107

Telephone: 206-789-6655

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: King County Superior Court; cause number in caption above.

IDX-954258

May 10, 17, 24, 2022