NO. 22-4-027871-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-027871
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.020,030
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
Estate of
HELEN CLAIRE SOELTER,
Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
DENISE KAYE ROTHLEUTNER has
been appointed as personal representative (“Personal Representative”) of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: January 11, 2023
Denise Kaye Rothleutner
7705-184th Avenue E.
Bonney Lake, WA 98391
Attorney for Personal Representa-
tive:
J. Richard McEntee, Jr, WSBA #21317
McEntee Law Office
3632 Olympic Blvd W. University Place, WA 98466
253.227.9894 Phone
IDX-969659
January 11, 18, 25, 2023