No. 22-4-02772-2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FIRST AND FINAL REPORT AND

PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re Estate of:

James W. Brown,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a First and Final Report and Petition for Distribution has been filed with the Clerk of the Court and that the Court is asked to settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the administrator. The hearing on this First and Final Report and Petition for Distribution shall be held:

Hearing: July 12, 2024 at 1:30 pm

Place: Pierce County Superior Court, Room 100, 930 Tacoma Ave. S, Tacoma, WA 98402

Signed: /s/ Inge A. Fordham, WSBA No. 38256, Attorney for James R. Noll-Brown, Administrator

IDX-998174

June 21, 2024