NO. 22-4-02675-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-02675-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RW 11.40.030)

Superior Court of Washington

County of Pierce

IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

ROY LEON MASENGALE, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATED this 13th day of December, 2022.

/s/ CAROL ELAINE MASENGALE,

Personal Representative

Address:

13517 15th Ave South

Tacoma, WA 98444

Telephone: (253) 537-7273

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: December 13, 2022.

Date of First Publication: December 16, 2022

IDX-968500

December 16, 23, 30, 2022.