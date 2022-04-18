NO. 22-4-02668-2 KNT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of

CHARLOTTE P. ROBERTS, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. The bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication:

April 18, 2022.

Personal Representative:

Barbara J. Sholberg

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Dan Kellogg

Address for Mailing or Service:

PO Box 2168

Renton, WA 98056-0168

425-227-8700

Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number: King County Superior Court Cause No. 22-4-02668-2 KNT

IDX-952686

April 18, 25, May 2, 2022