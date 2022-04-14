No. 22-4-02584-8 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-02584-8 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN RE THE ESTATE of CLARENCE WAYNE LEINGANG The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim has been barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitation, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original or the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: April 14, 2022

Personal Representative:

Donald M. Leingang

Attorney for Personal Representative: LAW OFFICE OF DANIEL J. NEILSEN, PLLC

Address for Mailing or Service:

23745 225th Way SE, Suite 205,

Maple Valley, WA 98038

Court of Notice Agent’s oath and declaration and cause number: KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, Case No. 22-4-02584-8 KNT. IDX-952386

April 14, 21, 28, 2022