NO 22-4-02521-5-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO 22-4-02521-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE The estate of Rea M Grisham, Deceased

The person named below has been appointed as the Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time claim would be barred by and otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court of which Probate was filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed notice to the creditor as provided by RCW 11.40.010 or Four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim is forever barred except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Deceased probate assets and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: December 16, 2022

Personal Representative: Dawn Thomas

120 L St N.E.

Auburn, WA. 98002 253-334-8360

December 16, 23, 30, 2022