No. 22-4-02458-81-Notice to Creditors

No. 22-4-02458-81
Probate Notice to Creditors
RCW 11.40.030
Superior Court of Washington State
Pierce County
Estate of
William Arthur Hedlund, Deceased.
The personal representative named
below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.
The claim must be presented within
the later of (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within
this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Dated November 30, 2022.
/s/Robert Kiesser
Robert Kiesser,
personal representative
/s/Erik M. Walters
Erik M. Walters, WSBA # 44566
Harlowe & Falk LLP
Attorneys for personal representative One Tacoma Avenue North, Suite 300
Tacoma, Washington 98403
Date of filing: November 30, 2022.
Date of first publication: November 30, 2022.
IDX-967626
November 30, December 7, 14, 2022