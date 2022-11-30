NO. 22 4 02439 1

Notice to Creditors

(RCW 11.40.030)

Superior court of the State of Washington

In and for the County of Pierce

In the matter of the Estate of:

Frank Allen Thompson, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and the filling the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of : (1) thirty (30) days after the PR served or mailed the notice to the creditor or as provided under RCW 11.40.020 (3) ; or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent’s social security number: xxx-xx-0850

Date of first publication:

November 30, 2022

Personal Representative:

Jacob Warner

18003 Rhodes Lake Rd.

Bonney Lake WA 98391

Dated this 28th day of November, 2022

November 30, December 7, 14, 2022