NO. 22-4-02382-9 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR KING COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

DEBORAH VANCLEAVE, Deceased. The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and by filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (b) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.51 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of first publication: April 14, 2022

Administrator:

Dalynne Singleton Address for Mailing or Service:

Dalynne Singleton/

Gourley Law Group

P.O. Box 1091/1002 Tenth Street

Snohomish, WA 98291

IDX-952531

April 14, 21, 28, 2020