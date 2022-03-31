No. 22-4-02326-8 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-02326-8 SEA
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF SHARON S. NEWSOM,
Deceased. The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: March 31, 2022
Administrator: John F. Newsom
Attorney for the Administrator:
Sarah B. Bowman
Address for Mailing or Service:
Estate of Sharon S. Newsom
c/o Sarah B. Bowman
K&L Gates LLP
925 Fourth Avenue, Suite 2900
Seattle, WA 98104
Court of probate proceedings and cause number: King County Superior Court for the State of Washington under Cause No. 22-4-02326-8 SEA
Dated this 29th day of March, 2022.
/s/JOHN F. NEWSOM Administrator K&L GATES LLP
By s/ Sarah B. Bowman SARAH B. BOWMAN
WSBA #38199
Attorneys for Administrator
IDX-951621
March 31, April 7, 14, 2022