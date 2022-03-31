No. 22-4-02326-8 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-02326-8 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF SHARON S. NEWSOM,

Deceased. The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 31, 2022

Administrator: John F. Newsom

Attorney for the Administrator:

Sarah B. Bowman

Address for Mailing or Service:

Estate of Sharon S. Newsom

c/o Sarah B. Bowman

K&L Gates LLP

925 Fourth Avenue, Suite 2900

Seattle, WA 98104

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: King County Superior Court for the State of Washington under Cause No. 22-4-02326-8 SEA

Dated this 29th day of March, 2022.

/s/JOHN F. NEWSOM Administrator K&L GATES LLP

By s/ Sarah B. Bowman SARAH B. BOWMAN

WSBA #38199

Attorneys for Administrator

IDX-951621

March 31, April 7, 14, 2022