NO. 22-4-02310-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.010 & 11.40.015)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re The Estate of:

ROBERT MORRIS STURMAN,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: 25 JAN 2023 DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 31 JAN 2023.

/s/Richard Bennion, Personal Representative

Address:

3402 N Puget Sound AVE

Tacoma, WA 98407

IDX-970602

January 31, February 7, 14, 2023