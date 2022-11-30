No. 22-4-02283-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-02283-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

ESTATE OF MELANIE TONYA STELLA,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed me the Personal representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication Notice: November 30, 2022

Personal Representative:

/s/Brian P. Stella

Attorney for Personal Representative:

/s/Scott I. Jamieson, WSBA No. 40553

Address for Mailing or Service:

Scott I. Jamieson

Patterson Buchanan Fobes & Leitch, Inc., P.S.

1000 Second Ave., 30th Floor

Seattle, WA 98104

IDX-967505

November 30, December 7, 14, 2022