NO. 22-4-02101-0 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

IN THE MATTER OF

DOUGLAS L. MACFARLANE, Deceased.

The individual named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or his attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the above Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: April 6, 2022

Personal Representative for the Estate: Stephanie F. Jordan

Attorney and Agent for the Personal Representative:

S. Lamont Bossard, Jr.

Address for Mailing or Service: S. Lamont Bossard, Jr

Laurel Law Group, PLLC

5608 17th Ave. NW St. 300

Seattle WA 98107 IDX-951996

April 6, 13, 20, 2022