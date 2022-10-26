No. 22-4-02091-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-02091-4
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In re the Estate of:
NANCY JONES-BLACK,
Deceased.
The personal representatives named
below have been appointed and have qualified as personal representatives of this estate. Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representatives or the personal representatives’ attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020 or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent’s date of death was August 14, 2022.
Date of Filing Copy of Notice to
Creditors with Clerk of Court: October 25, 2022
Date of First Publication:
October 26, 2022
Co-Personal Representatives:
Marlie Hartman and Stacy Anderson
Attorney for Co-Personal Representative
STEPHEN W. FISHER
Address for Mailing or Service
6314 19TH STREET WEST, STE 8
FIRCREST WA 98466
Marlie Hartman
c/o 6314 19th St W, Ste 8
Fircrest, Washington 98466
Stacy Anderson
c/o 6314 19th St W, Ste 8
Fircrest, Washington 98466
STEPHEN W. FISHER, PLLP
Attorney for Estate
6314 19th St W, Ste 8
Fircrest, WA 98466
Telephone: 253-565-3900
Fax: 253-565-3988
IDX-965647
October 26, November 2, 9, 2022