NO. 22 4 02061 2-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22 4 02061 2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

JACK A. COBURN, Deceased. The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative’s served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of Filing with Clerk of Court: September 30, 2022

Date of First Publication: October 4, 2022

Personal Representative:

Jo A. Coburn

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Michael B. Smith

Address for Mailing or Service:

Comfort Davies Smith & Crawford P.S.

1901 65th Ave. W, Ste. 200

Fircrest, WA 98466-6225

/s/Jo A. Coburn, administrator

Attorney for Estate:

COMFORT DAVIES SMITH & CRAWFORD P.S.

By: /s/Michael B. Smith,

WSBA#13747

Of attorneys for administrator of

said estate

IDX-964100

October 4, 11, 18, 2022