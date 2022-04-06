No.: 22-4-02035-8 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No.: 22-4-02035-8 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In the Matter of the Estate of:

NASH FEO, Deceased. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: April 6, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Kirisimasi Feo

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE:

Jeremy Yates, WSBA #38492

Of Ascension Law Office, PLLC

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

Ascension Law Office, PLLC

1000 Second Avenue, Suite 1770

Seattle, WA 98104

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS King County Superior Court

AND CAUSE NUMBER:

Cause # 22-4-02035-8 SEA

Signed this 17th day of March, 2022 by /s/_____

at Seattle, WA.

Jeremy P. Yates, WSBA # 38492

Attorney for Kirisimasi Feo, Personal Representative

IDX-951947

April 6, 13, 20, 2022