NO. 22-4-01753-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-01753-1
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of:
PAULA MURPHY,
Deceased.
THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent’s Social Security number is xxx-xx-8190 and date of birth is 03/09/1932. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 08-22-22
DATE OF FILING WITH COURT:
08-19-22
DATED this 19th day of August,
2022.
/s/ Irene Healey Irene Healey
Personal Representative
PO Box 1144
Spanaway, WA 98387
(253) 678-3571
Presented by:
/s/ Brenna L. Quinlan
ROBIN H. BALSAM, WSBA #14001
BRENNA L. QUINLAN, WSBA #56944
Attorney for Personal Representative
Robin H. Balsam P.S.
911 South I Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
IDX-961357
August 22, 29, September 6, 2022