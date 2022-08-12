NO. 22-4-01735-2-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-01735-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of: LAURA MAIRE ZACHOW, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this Estate. Any person having claims against the Deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statue of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.4.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in Section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.050. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non probate assets.

Date of Filing: Date of First Publication:

August 12, 2022

Personal Representative:

Daniel Duane Wood

Attorney for the PR:

John C. Cain

Attorney for Estate

802 North 2nd Street

Tacoma, WA 98403

Phone #: (253) 564-1987

Fax #: (253) 460-5800

