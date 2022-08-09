NO. 22-4-01682-8

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

Lynnette D. Fisher, Deceased The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney/agent at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate was commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c) or (b) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 9, 2022

DATED this 4th , day of August, 2022.

/s/ Holly L. Fisher

Holly L. Fisher, Petitioner

2500 So. 370th Street, Unit 33

Federal Way, WA 98003

IDX-960473

August 9, 16, 23, 2022