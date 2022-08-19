NO. 22-4-01674-7-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-01674-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of: RETI SEINAFO, Deceased.

(RCW 11.40.030)

The personal representative/administrator named below has been appointed as personal representative/administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative/administrator or the personal representative/administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative/administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Decedent’s Social Security Number:

xxx-xx-8914

Date of First Publication: 08/19/2022

Personal representative:

LEMAILOA SEINAFO

Attorney for Personal Representative:

SOK-KHIENG K. LIM

Address for Mailing or Service:

4701 So. 19th Street, Suite 300

Tacoma, WA 98405

By: /s/LEMAILOA SEINAFO

Personal Representative for the Estate of RETI SEINAFO

Prepared by:

RUSH, HANNULA, HARKINS & KYLER, PLLC

/s/Sok-Khieng Lim, WSBA No. 30607

Attorneys for the Personal Representative

IDX-961193

August 19, 26, September 2, 2022