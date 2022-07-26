NO. 22-4-01510-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-01510-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of:

WESLEY FRANK SELF,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the

personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal

representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within

this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: July 26, 2022

Personal Representative:

Sarah Ann Russell

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Karol A. Whealdon

Address for Mailing or Service:

Andrews Law Office, PLLC

1320 Alameda Avenue, Suite C

Fircrest, WA 98466

Court of Probate Proceedings and

Pierce County Superior Court

Cause Number:

Cause No. 22-4-01510-4

DATED this ___ day of ______, 2022.

ANDREWS LAW OFFICE, PLLC

By: Karol A. Whealdon, WSBA# 28976

Attorneys for Personal Representa-

tive

IDX-959603

July 26, Aug 2, 9, 2022