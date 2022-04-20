No. 22-4-01457-9 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-01457-9 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

In re the: ESTATE OF MARVIN BRADFORD BURNETT, Deceased.

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

The personal representative named below NHUNG TU has been appointed as personal representative of the above-named estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the personal representative/administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

County of Residence on date of

death: Pierce County, WA

Name of Publication:

Tacoma Daily Index

15 Oregon Ave, Suite 101

Tacoma, WA 98409

Date of First Publication: April 20, 2022

Personal Representative:

NHUNG TU

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Austin J. Nowakowski, Esq.

WSBA Bar # 51590

Moises Bejarano, Esq.

WSBA Bar # 57464

Address for Mailing or Service:

Nowakowski Legal PLLC

500 Yale Ave. N., Suite 100

Seattle WA 98109

Court of Probate Proceedings:

King County Superior Court, State of Washington

Case Number: 22-4-01457-9 SEA

IDX-952716

April 20, 27, May 4, 2022