No. 22-4-01429-9

Summons Served by Publication

(SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In re Guardianship of: Jethro William Straley

And Respondent/s (minor/children)

Summons Served by Publication

To: John Doe

The Petitioner has started a case asking for guardianship of the above-named children under RCW 11.130.185. If the Minor Guardianship Petition is approved, the rights of the parents or legal custodians could be substantially restricted.

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: July 6, 2022. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. You must respond to this summons and petition by serving a copy of your written response on the person signing this summons, any other party, and by filing the original response with the clerk of the court.

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address: Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

930 Tacoma Ave. S., Room 110

Tacoma, WA 98402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

/s/David C. Braswell, WSBA# 41766

Date: 6/28/22

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at Lawyer’s address:

4717 South 19th Street, Suite 109, Tacoma, WA 98405

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington.

IDX-957988

July 6, 13, 20, 27, August 3, 10, 2022