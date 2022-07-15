NO. 22-4-01395-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-01395-1
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In Re The Estate of:
PETER LINWOOD BEAN, Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
The above Court has appointed Lucile F. Bean as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication: July 15, 2022 Date of Last Publication: July 29, 2022
Deadline for creditor Claims: November 16, 2022
Estate Personal Representative:
LUCILE F. BEAN
Attorney for the Estate Administrators: Keith D. Armstrong, Attorney at Law
Address for Mailing or Service:
Strong International Law Group, LLC
841 174th Street South, Spanaway, WA 98387-9105
Keith@stronginternationallaw.com Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court, County-City Bldg.,
930 Tacoma Avenue South
Tacoma, WA 98402
Probate Case No. 22-4-01395-1
IDX-958567
July 15, 22, 29, 2022