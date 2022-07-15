NO. 22-4-01395-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-01395-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

PETER LINWOOD BEAN, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Lucile F. Bean as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: July 15, 2022 Date of Last Publication: July 29, 2022

Deadline for creditor Claims: November 16, 2022

Estate Personal Representative:

LUCILE F. BEAN

Attorney for the Estate Administrators: Keith D. Armstrong, Attorney at Law

Address for Mailing or Service:

Strong International Law Group, LLC

841 174th Street South, Spanaway, WA 98387-9105

Keith@stronginternationallaw.com Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court, County-City Bldg.,

930 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402

Probate Case No. 22-4-01395-1

IDX-958567

July 15, 22, 29, 2022