NO. 22-4-01357-8

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY In the Matter of the Estate of GIULIO CESARE FERRI, Deceased

THE PERSON NAMED BELOW has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

Administrator

Mary C. Cook

Attorney for Administrator: JAMES H. BUSH, ESQ. Address for Mailing or service: LAW OFFICES OF JAMES H. BUSH,

PLLC

Attorney for Personal Representative

3645 North Pearl Street

Tacoma, WA 98407

IDX-959138

July 19, 26, Aug 2, 2022