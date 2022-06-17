NO. 22-4-01268-7-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-01268-7
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In Re the Estate of:
RICHARD M. PETRICH, Deceased.
The co-personal representatives named below have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-personal representatives or the co-personal representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the co-personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATED: June 2, 2022
Co-Personal Representatives of said Estate
/s/ Justin Cooper
JUSTIN COOPER
6741 Murray Avenue, SW
Seattle, WA 98136 /s/ Marie Clare Petrich
MARIE CLARE PETRICH
310 North Tacoma Avenue
Unit B
Tacoma, WA 98403 Presented by:
EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC
By: /s/ David B. Petrich David B. Petrich, WSBA #18711
Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives
909 A Street, Suite 600
Tacoma, WA 98402
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION June 17, 2022
IDX-956931
June 17, 24, July 1, 2022