NO. 22-4-01260-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

LURA B. IRISH, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FILING NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court:

August 3, 2022

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

August 10, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

MARK A. IRISH

CAROL A. STRONE

ATTORNEYS FOR THE PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

HAVERS LAW OFFICES, INC., P.S.

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

3212 NW Byron Street, Suite 106

Silverdale, WA 98383

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND CAUSE NUMBER:

Pierce County Superior Court,

Cause No. 22-4-01260-1

IDX-960298

August 10, 17, 24, 2022