No. 22-4-01203-2

Summons by Publication

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In the Guardianship of:

Colton Scott Lautt

Respondent’s (minors/children)

The state of Washington to: John Doe, father of Colton Scott Lautt.

You are hereby summoned to appear within 60 days after the date of first publication of this summons, to wit, within 60 days of the 15th day of August 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above-entitled court and answer the Minor Guardianship Petition and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Petitioner, Robert Helland, at his office below stated: and in the case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Petition which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of the petition is to establish a full guardianship for Colton Scott Lautt with Petitioner, Tammy Lautt, being the guardian.

/s/ Robert Helland

Attorney Robert Helland 960 Market St.

Tacoma, Washington 98402

IDX-960908

August 15, 22, 29, September 6, 12, 19, 2022