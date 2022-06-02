NO. 22-4-01200-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-01200-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

JANET L. TURNBULL and

ERWIN L. TURNBULL, Decedents.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of Decedents’ estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by (1) serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim, and (2) filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court. The claim must be presented within the latter of (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed this Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedents’ probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice:

June 2, 2022

Personal Representative:

Kathryn J. Nelson

Address for Mailing or Service: 4961 Main Street, #409

Tacoma, WA 98407-2937

Phone: (253) 732-1354

Email: kjudge512@gmail.com

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Pierce County Superior Court No. 22-4-01200-8

DATED this 27th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Kathryn J. Nelson Kathryn J. Nelson,

Personal Representative

IDX-955788

June 2, 9, 16, 2022