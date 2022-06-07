NO. 22-4-01178-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-01178-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THURMAN C. CARTER, Deceased.

THE ADMINISTRATOR NAMED BELOW has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication: June 7, 2022

Publication: Tacoma Daily Index

/s/ Tarica Dudley, Administrator Attorneys for Administrator:

Grace K. Nguyen, WSBA #58421

Davies Pearson, P.C.

1498 Pacific Ave, Suite 520

Tacoma, WA 98402

Phone: (253) 620-1500

Court of probate proceedings:

Pierce County Superior Court

930 Tacoma Ave South

Tacoma, WA 98402-2177

IDX-956251

June 7, 14, 21, 2022