NO. 22-4-01158-3

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.42.030)

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

PAUL C. MASSEE, JR., Deceased.

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented with the later of: (1) 30 days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claim against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 25, 2022.

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on May 20, 2022 at Gig Harbor, Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.

/s/Anne M. Garnaas, Notice Agent

NOTICE AGENT:

Anne M. Garnaas

ATTORNEY FOR NOTICE AGENT: P. Stephen Aita, WSBA #26118

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

3010 Harborview Drive, Suite 301

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

TELEPHONE NUMBER:

(253) 858-5434

COURT OF NOTICE AGENT’S OATH

AND DECLARATION:

Superior Court of Washington for Pierce County

IDX-955231

May 25, June 1, 8, 2022