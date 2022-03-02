NO. 22-4-01096-4 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-01096-4 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In the Matter of the Estate of

MARY A. SLIFER, Deceased.

PAMALA I. SLIFER, BRUCE HARRY SLIFER (a/k/a Harry B. Slifer), and RICHARD B. SLIFER, the co-Personal Representatives (PR), have been appointed as PR of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent that arose before the Decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the PR or the PR’s attorney(s) at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the PR served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication of Notice to Creditors: March 2, 2022

Names of co-Personal Representatives:

PAMALA I. SLIFER,

BRUCE HARRY SLIFER

(a/k/a Harry B. Slifer), and

RICHARD B. SLIFER

Attorneys for

co-Personal Representatives:

Douglas L. Phillips, WSBA No. 17278

Aaron D. Phillips, WSBA No. 46691

PHILLIPS ESTATE LAW

Address for Mailing or Service:

Douglas L. Phillips, Esq. PHILLIPS ESTATE LAW

10655 NE 4th Street, Suite 701

Bellevue, WA 98004

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

King County Superior Court

Cause No. 22-4-01096-4 KNT

IDX-949690

March 2, 9, 16, 2022