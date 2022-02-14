No. 22-4-01082-4 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-01082-4 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR COUNTY OF KING

ESTATE OF STEVEN A. MILLER,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.040.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: February 14, 2022

Personal Representative: MELISSA MILLER

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

Julie Martiniello

DIMENSION LAW GROUP, PLLC 130 Andover Park East, Suite 300 Tukwila, WA 98188

Telephone: (206) 973-3500

Address for Mailing or Service:

Julie Martiniello

DIMENSION LAW GROUP, PLLC 130 Andover Park East, Suite 300 Tukwila, WA 98188

Telephone: (206) 973-3500

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

401 Fourth Avenue North

Kent, WA 98032

Cause No.: 22-4-01082-4 KNT

February 14, 22, 28, 2022