NO. 22-4-01069-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of

TERRY ST. GERMAIN, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal

Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate

assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: July 12, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

CLEMENTE AQUINO

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: KARIM A. HAMIR

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 1111 W. Columbia Way, St. 246

Vancouver, WA 98660

IDX-958519

July 12, 19, 26, 2022