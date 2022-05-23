No. 22-4-01056-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.010 & .015)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE ESTATE OF: JOAQUIN M. FAELNAR, JR. AND SALVACION T. FAELNAR, Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Administrator or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 and 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to the claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: 5/19/22

Date of first publication: 5/23/22

Attorney for Administrator: Thomas A. Baldwin, Jr.

Address for Mailing or Service:

1002 39th Ave SW, #205

Puyallup, Washington 98373

/s/ Joseph T. Faelnar,

Administrator

IDX-955163

May 23, 31, June 6, 2022