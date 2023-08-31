No. 22-4-01055-2

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY RCW 11.56.100

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of JOYCE E. HUSTON, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that James H. Bush, Administrator of the Estate of Joyce E. Huston, will sell by negotiation, the interest of Joyce E. Huston in the following described real property:

Property Address: 27104 20th Place So., Kent, WA 98032

Legal Description: The North 123 feet of the South 348 feet of Tract 53, Secoma Hi-Way Tracts, according to the Plat recorded in Volume 3 of Plats, Page 42, in King County, Washington;

Together with an easement for ingress over the West 25 Feet of the South 348 feet of Tract 54 of the above Plat;

Situate in the City of Kent, County of King, State of Washington.

Tax Parcel No. 7682800247

The sale is for the gross amount of $405,000.00 and a Petition to confirm said sale will be made on September 20, 2023, at 1:30pm before the Court Commissioner of the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma, Ave. So., Tacoma, WA 98402.

To make additional offers, contact James H. Bush, Administrator and Attorney for the Estate, Law Offices of James H. Bush, P.L.L.C., 3645 North Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA 98407. Phone No.: (253) 756-0459.

Attorney for Estate:

JAMES H. BUSH, ESQ.

Address for Mailing or Service:

Law Offices of James H. Bush, PLLC

Attorney for Administrator

3645 N. Pearl St.

Tacoma, WA 98407

IDX-983249

August 31, 2023